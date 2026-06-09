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Rajnath Singh approves 250 MW solar project on defence land in UP's Sitapur

State-run power major NTPC Limited will implement the project through a competitive bidding process to ensure optimal energy pricing.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 03:33 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of a 250 MW Solar Power Project with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on vacant defence land in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, marking the Ministry of Defence's first large-scale renewable energy project on defence land.

The project will be developed on around 850 acres of vacant defence land at Sitapur.(Representational Image)

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the project will be developed on around 850 acres of vacant defence land at Sitapur (Ex-Cantonment) and is aimed at strengthening the long-term energy security of defence establishments while promoting clean energy and sustainability.

The Ministry of Defence said the solar-plus-storage project would help reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and generate significant savings in electricity expenditure over its operational life. The initiative is also intended to optimise the use of vacant defence land for national development purposes.

State-run power major NTPC Limited will implement the project through a competitive bidding process to ensure optimal energy pricing and maximise savings for defence establishments. The project will be executed in coordination with the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) and the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE).

 
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