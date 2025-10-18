Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi flag off first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured by Lucknow unit

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow on Saturday. BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the supersonic missile system, has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new Integration and Test Facility in Lucknow. (File)

According to an official statement, this is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the BrahMos supersonic missile system, has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, the statement said.

This state-of-the-art unit, which was inaugurated on May 11, 2025, houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

“This is the foundation of a self-reliant India... So far, we have made available over 2,500 acres of land for this purpose in six nodes. Through this, over 15,000 youth in the state have found employment,” Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion.

"Director general of BrahMos and the defence minister recently provided a GST check worth ₹40 crore to us... I told the DRDO again, ‘Tell me how much land you need; we will provide it for you here’. When 100 BrahMos missiles are manufactured each year, and the capacity will increase to 150 in the future, the state government will receive ₹150 to 200 crore annually through GST from these missiles," he added.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and various officials were present on the occasion.