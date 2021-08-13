Rajnath Singh launches various events to mark Independence Day

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a number of events organised by the ministry of defence (MoD) and the armed forces ahead of the celebrations for the 75th year of India's Independence. “What kind of India do we build by 2047, on 100 years of Independence? We have to build 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', a prosperous, self-reliant, self-respecting India, that doesn't attack any other country but gives a befitting reply to anyone who casts an eye on us,” Singh said at the launch event, according to news agency ANI.

Singh said that 75 years ago India's freedom fighters took refuge in the mountains when required and today India is doing mountain campaigns on the same mountains.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of defence, among other initiatives, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will be installing the tricolour at 100 islands on August 15 as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Singh will also be launching various products and facilities to mark the occasion of the 75th year of the celebration of India's Independence.

“These programmes have been organised by the ministry of defence to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It involves the concerted effort of all the departments. The feeling of national consciousness and national self-respect is the most powerful feeling,” Singh said.

Singh also flagged off the mountainous expedition of the Indian Army. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was also present on the occasion, said, “After Independence, our country faced attacks and we had to increase the capabilities of our armed forces and other security agencies to work together. Our country is a peace-loving nation but we faced some situations and we had to train our forces for war.”

The Indian Army and various other organisations under the ministry of defence are organising various programmes across the nation to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, reports news agency PTI.