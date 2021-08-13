Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh launches various events to mark Independence Day
india news

Rajnath Singh launches various events to mark Independence Day

Rajnath Singh said that 75 years ago India's freedom fighters took refuge in the mountains when required and today India is doing mountain campaigns on the same mountains.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Rajnath Singh also flagged off the mountainous expedition of the Indian Army.(ANI Photo)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a number of events organised by the ministry of defence (MoD) and the armed forces ahead of the celebrations for the 75th year of India's Independence. “What kind of India do we build by 2047, on 100 years of Independence? We have to build 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', a prosperous, self-reliant, self-respecting India, that doesn't attack any other country but gives a befitting reply to anyone who casts an eye on us,” Singh said at the launch event, according to news agency ANI.

Singh said that 75 years ago India's freedom fighters took refuge in the mountains when required and today India is doing mountain campaigns on the same mountains.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of defence, among other initiatives, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will be installing the tricolour at 100 islands on August 15 as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Singh will also be launching various products and facilities to mark the occasion of the 75th year of the celebration of India's Independence.

“These programmes have been organised by the ministry of defence to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It involves the concerted effort of all the departments. The feeling of national consciousness and national self-respect is the most powerful feeling,” Singh said.

Singh also flagged off the mountainous expedition of the Indian Army. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was also present on the occasion, said, “After Independence, our country faced attacks and we had to increase the capabilities of our armed forces and other security agencies to work together. Our country is a peace-loving nation but we faced some situations and we had to train our forces for war.”

The Indian Army and various other organisations under the ministry of defence are organising various programmes across the nation to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, reports news agency PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india independence day india news rajnath singh
TRENDING NEWS

Wedding photographer falls into pool, bride’s reaction is everything. Watch

Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP