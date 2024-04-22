Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen today to interact with soldiers

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siachen on Monday to interact with the soldiers deployed on the glacier, the world’s highest and coldest battleground, amid the ongoing national election campaign. “Leaving New Delhi for Siachen. Looking forward to interact with our courageous Armed Forces Personnel deployed there,” Singh wrote on X on Monday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

He was scheduled to travel to Siachen in March to celebrate Holi with the soldiers there but the visit was postponed due to bad weather. He then spent Holi with soldiers in Leh, where he called Ladakh India’s “capital of valour and bravery.”

His description of the Union territory drew attention to the Indian Army’s role in guarding the country’s farthest frontiers where the Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a dragging standoff for almost four years.

“The entire country feels safe as our brave soldiers are protecting the borders. We are leading a happy life as our vigilant soldiers stand ready at the borders. Every citizen is proud of the armed forces as they live far away from their families so that we celebrate Holi and other festivals with our families,” Singh said in March.

The minister extended his greetings to soldiers deployed in Siachen over the phone and promised to visit them soon. “Ladakh is India’s capital of valour and bravery, just as Delhi is the national capital, Mumbai the financial capital and Bengaluru the technology capital.”

Indian and Chinese senior military commanders concluded the 21st round of talks on February 19, 2024. They agreed to continue the military dialogue and maintain peace, but there was no immediate breakthrough.