Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam to deepen defence ties

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Vietnam on June 8 for talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang to deepen bilateral defence cooperation, the defence ministry announced on Sunday.

Singh will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high-speed boats to Vietnam at the Hong Ha yard in Hai Phong, with the boats built by L&T under India’s $100 million defence line of credit to the south-east Asian country, the ministry said.

“This project is significant in the context of the growing defence industry cooperation with Vietnam and exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India, Make for the World’,” it added.

Singh will begin his visit by paying respects to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.

Singh will hold bilateral talks with General Giang and both leaders will review bilateral defence cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen military engagements, officials said, adding that the talks will cover regional and global issues of shared interest. Singh is also scheduled to call on the President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and PM Pham Minh Chinh during his visit.

His itinerary includes visits to training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including the Telecommunication University where an Army Software Park is being set up with $5-million grant from India, the ministry said. The visit comes at a time when India and Vietnam mark 50 years of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. The two countries have had a comprehensive strategic partnership since 2016, and defence cooperation is a key pillar of the relationship.