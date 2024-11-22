Rajnath stresses rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific

New Delhi Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India stands for a rules-based international order for peace, prosperity and stability in the vast Indo-Pacific region, adding that dialogue was the way forward for resolving complex issues. Defence minister Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin at the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus, in Vientiane on Thursday. (Ministry of Defence, Government)

“India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and adherence to international law for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Singh said, while addressing the 11th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus forum at Vientiane in Laos.

India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, pivoting on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing on peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international laws.

The defence ministers’ summit comes at a time when China is seeking to boost its influence in the Indo-Pacific by setting up military bases, pushing countries to advance its maritime claims and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable States.

The bloc consists of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, and its eight dialogue partners including India, China, Japan, Russia and the United States (or the “plus” countries).

Sharing his insights during a discussion on the Code of Conduct in the region, Singh stressed that India would like to see a code that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations which are not party to these deliberations, and it should be fully consistent with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea).

This has been a constant theme in Asean summits.

In a joint statement issued after the 21st Asean-India Summit (attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi) at Vientiane in October, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, and other lawful uses of the seas, including unimpeded lawful maritime commerce and to promote peaceful resolutions of disputes, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law.

“In this regard, we support the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and look forward to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) that is in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS,” the statement said at the time.

To be sure, China has longstanding territorial disputes in the resource-rich South China Sea with several members of the bloc including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

On the ongoing conflicts and challenges to international order, Singh said the Buddhist doctrines of peaceful coexistence should be embraced by all as the world is increasingly getting polarised into blocs and camps, leading to more strain on the established world order.

India has always advocated and practised dialogue for resolving complex international issues, and this commitment to open communication and peaceful negotiations is evident in India’s approach to a wide range of international challenges, from border disputes to trade agreements, he said.

“An open dialogue promotes trust, understanding, and cooperation, laying the foundation for sustainable partnerships. The power of dialogue has always proven effective, yielding tangible results that contribute to stability and harmony on the global stage. India believes that genuine, long-term solutions to global problems can only be achieved when nations engage constructively, respecting each other’s perspectives.”

On Wednesday, Singh held talks with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in Vientiane and emphasised the need for the two countries to work towards de-escalation of the conflict in the sensitive Ladakh theatre on the back of the recent disengagement of Indian and Chinese armies from Depsang and Demchok, adding that it would help build greater trust and confidence between the two sides.