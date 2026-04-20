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Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany; boosting defence, industrial ties main focus

Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany; boosting defence, industrial ties main focus

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 01:36 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a three-day visit to Germany beginning Tuesday to finalise a bilateral defence industrial roadmap.

Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany; boosting defence, industrial ties main focus

The roadmap will provide for a framework for the two countries to initiate co-development and co-production of various military hardware, officials said.

In Berlin, Singh will hold wide-ranging talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders.

"Discussions will focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging domains such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and drones," the defence ministry said ahead of Singh's trip.

"A defence industrial cooperation roadmap and implementing arrangement for cooperation in UN Peacekeeping operations training are likely to be signed in the presence of both the defence ministers," it said.

The defence and security ties between the two countries have also been on an upswing. With the easing of export control and expeditious clearing of cases, defence exports from Germany to India have increased.

This visit of the defence minister comes after a gap of seven years.

The last visit by an Indian defence minister to Germany was by Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2019.

Pistorius had visited India in June 2023 and held extensive talks with Singh. PTI

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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