Rajouri encounter: Indian Army dog Domino, his handler awarded for tracking terrorists

Indian Army dog named ‘Domino’ and his handler Lance Naik Lucky Kumar on Friday were awarded for their role in tracking down a Pakistani terrorist in the recent Rajouri encounter in which five soldiers were martyred. According to the Indian Army officials, the dog helped the troops reach the hideout of terrorists by sniffing their blood trail in the Kalakote area, even after he had been injured in a gunfight.

Indian Army dog, his handler awarded for tracking terrorists

Domino and his handler were given the Northern Army Commendation Card by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

“The Army Commander complimented & felicitated the #gallant troops and Army Dog 'Domino' for successful #Operation in the most difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions,” the Indian army wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two-day-long Rajouri encounter resulted in the killing of two terrorists - including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari. The Army also recovered large quantities of 'war-like stores' from the encounter site.

Five soldiers, including two Army Captains, also lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday in a 36-hour-long gunfight. Those who laid down their lives fighting the terrorists included - Captain MV Pranjal (63 RR) of the Mangalore area of Karnataka, Captain Shubham Gupta (9 Para) of Agra of Uttar Pradesh, Havaldar Abdul Majid (Para) of Ajote in Poonch, J-K; Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Halli Padli area of Nainital, UK and Paratrooper Sachin Laur of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday morning, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the army at the Army General Hospital Rajouri in which the General Officer Commanding Romeo Force and other officers and police officials laid wreaths and paid tributes to the martyred army men. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the martyred army personnel were being sent to their native places for their last rites.

