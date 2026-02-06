Why is Rajpal Yadav going to Tihar jail? Prison term, case timeline explained

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav reportedly surrendered before the Tihar jail authorities on Thursday following a legal setback in Delhi. This was after the Delhi High Court refused the actor's plea to extend the deadline of his surrender on Wednesday, February 4. Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi. (Instagram/@rajpalofficial)

The actor's jail surrender stems from a case filed by a company against the actor and his wife a few years ago, alleging several bounced cheques from them and failure to pay back what was due.

As the court upheld its order directing Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities, it also said that the court cannot be expected to "create special circumstances" on account of his background or industry.

A quick timeline: 2018: A magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife in the cheque-bounce cases in April that year, under Section 138 (dishonour of cheque) of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The couple was handed a jail sentence of six months.

2019: A sessions court upheld the magisterial court's verdict in January 2019. Later, Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha had filed revision petitions in Delhi High Court, challenging the sessions court order.

2024: In June that year, the Delhi High Court suspended the six-month sentence awarded to the couple noting they weren't hardened criminals. Ever since, the suspension was extended from time to time.

2025: In December last year, Rajpal Yadav's counsel assured that court that demand drafts worth ₹40 lakh had been prepared and that the remaining amount of ₹2.10 crore would be paid by January 19, 2026.

Feb 4, 2026: The Delhi High Court refused to grant any more extensions to the suspension of the jail surrender and directed Rajpal Yadav to report to the jail superintendent by 4 pm the same day.

Feb 5, 2026: Sticking to its earlier stand, the Delhi High Court refused to recall its direction to surrender and Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also observed that the actor's failure to surrender the day before reflected scant respect for law.

Allegations against Rajpal Yadav, wife A company named M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd was the complainant in the case against Rajpal Yadav and his wife. The company had alleged that Yadav had taken a loan of ₹5 crore in 2010 for the production of the film Ata Pata Lapata, with a commitment to repay ₹8 crore, but failed to do so, as reported by HT earlier.

The firm further said that the settlement amount was modified to ₹7 crore but the seven cheques issued towards the payment bounced.

In its February 2 order, the Delhi High Court reportedly noted that Yadav was required to make payment of ₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him. It also noted that despite the extension of the suspension of his jail sentence, Rajpal Yadav repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

According to news agency PTI, two demand drafts of ₹75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General in October 2025 and an amount of ₹9 crore remained payable, the court noted in the order.

(With inputs from wires, HT correspondents)