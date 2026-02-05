Rajya Sabha uproar as Kharge objects to Rahul Gandhi being stopped from speaking

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha witnessed chaos on Thursday after Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being denied an opportunity to speak, leading to protests, heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches, and a walkout after Kharge was prevented from quoting former Army chief M.M. Naravane’s book. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being denied an opportunity to speak, leading to protests. (Sansad TV) “Parliament means the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per our Constitution. But the Lok Sabha LoP is not allowed to speak even when he wants to raise issues of national interest,” Kharge said. Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda countered that Lok Sabha proceedings could not be discussed in the Upper House. “If you have so much interest, tell your party members to discuss the matter in the Lok Sabha and allow the Rajya Sabha to function smoothly,” he said.

Opposition members raised slogans, Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan termed their behaviour “non-democratic.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said disrupting Rajya Sabha business violated House rules and reiterated that Lok Sabha matters could not be brought into the Council of States. “All members are waiting to listen to the Prime Minister. If Congress members don’t want to listen, that’s their choice. But they cannot stop others,” he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi had not followed House procedures.

Kharge hit back, saying he did not want to disturb proceedings but that “the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha together constitute Parliament. You cannot paralyse one pillar to hide your mistakes.” He accused the government of getting rattled whenever Gandhi spoke about how it was betraying the country. Nadda said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to discuss every issue. “We are prepared to give minute details. But you didn’t allow the Lok Sabha to function. Set aside ignorance and ego and follow democratic principles,” he said. Kharge escalated his attack, saying, “In a parliamentary democracy, if the LoP is not allowed to speak for four days, what kind of system is this? We are the House of Elders. Modi has made you bound labourers of his party — you cannot even speak without his permission.” “Our party doesn’t lynch or abuse like the BJP. These people are crushing democracy. If this is the fate of elected members, what about nominated members?” he added. Rijiju intervened, saying there was no rule that the Rajya Sabha must adjourn because the Lok Sabha was stalled. “You want to disturb the honourable Prime Minister. We condemn this tactic of the Opposition,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman objected to Kharge’s use of the word “lynch” and demanded it be expunged. “If he speaks of lynching, let me remind him that when Congress ruled Rajasthan a tailor was lynched, and in Kerala a teacher, Father Joseph, had his hands chopped off,” she said. From the Opposition benches, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva cited Rule 238, arguing that any matter could be raised in the Council of States. CPI(M) MP John Brittas said Parliament comprised the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the President, adding, “Just as you respect the Prime Minister, you must respect the institution of the Leader of Opposition.”

