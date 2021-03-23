Paraliament LIVE | AAP MP writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over NCT Bill

The Finance Bill, 2021 will be taken up by Lok Sabha for consideration and passing as Parliament will convene at 11am on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill in the lower house of the Parliament on Monday. The bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the Centre for the financial year 2021-22.

In Rajya Sabha, the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 is on the list for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.

The second and final half of the Budget session will end on April 8. The first part of the budget session commenced on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both houses. The first part concluded on February 29 and the second part began on March 7.