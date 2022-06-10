Rajya Sabha polls: Who won? Who lost? Full list here
The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections was held across four states. Sixteen Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka went to polls on Friday amid allegations of misconduct and horse-trading.
The elections were necessitated as the number of candidates exceeded the seats going to the polls. The Election Commission had appointed special observers to ensure fair conduct of the elections, along with video recording of the entire process.
Earlier, only Rajasthan and Karnataka declared the winners.
In Rajasthan, Congress won three seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged one seat. BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra failed to make the cut.
In Karnataka, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya of BJP and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh of Congress were declared elected.
In the early hours of Saturday, counting began in Haryana and Maharashtra and the two states declared winners. In Haryana, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, backed by the saffron party , have won two Rajya Sabha seats.
While in Maharashtra, of the six seats, the BJP and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won three each.
Here are the winners and losing candidates:
Rajasthan
|Candidate name
|Winner/Losing candidate
|Party
|Mukul Wasnik
|Won
|Congress
|Randeep Surjewala
|Won
|Congress
|Pramod Tiwari
|Won
|Congress
|Ghanshyam Tiwari
|Won
|BJP
|Subhash Chandra
|Lost
|Independent
Karnataka
|Candidate name
|Winner/Losing candidate
|Party
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Won
|BJP
|Jaggesh
|Won
|BJP
|Lahar Singh
|Won
|BJP
|Jairam Ramesh
|Won
|Congress
|Mansoor Ali Khan
|Lost
|Congress
|D Kupendra Reddy
|Lost
|JD(S)
Maharashtra
|Candidate name
|Winner/Losing candidate
|Party
|Piyush Goyal
|Won
|BJP
|Anil Bonde
|Won
|BJP
|Dhananjay Mahadik
|Won
|BJP
|Praful Patel
|Won
|NCP
|Sanjay Raut
|Won
|Shiv Sena
|Sanjay Pawar
|Lost
|Shiv Sena
|Imran Pratapgarhi
|Won
|Congress
Haryana
|Candidate name
|Winner/Losing candidate
|Party
|Kartikeya Sharma
|Won
|Independent
|Ajay Maken
|Lost
|Congress
|Krishan Lal Panwar
|Won
|BJP