Rajya Sabha polls: Who won? Who lost? Full list here

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections was held across four states. Sixteen Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka went to polls on Friday amid allegations of misconduct and horse-trading.

The elections were necessitated as the number of candidates exceeded the seats going to the polls. The Election Commission had appointed special observers to ensure fair conduct of the elections, along with video recording of the entire process.

Earlier, only Rajasthan and Karnataka declared the winners.

In Rajasthan, Congress won three seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged one seat. BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra failed to make the cut.

In Karnataka, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya of BJP and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh of Congress were declared elected.

In the early hours of Saturday, counting began in Haryana and Maharashtra and the two states declared winners. In Haryana, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, backed by the saffron party , have won two Rajya Sabha seats.

While in Maharashtra, of the six seats, the BJP and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won three each.

Here are the winners and losing candidates:

Rajasthan

Candidate name Winner/Losing candidate Party Mukul Wasnik Won Congress Randeep Surjewala Won Congress Pramod Tiwari Won Congress Ghanshyam Tiwari Won BJP Subhash Chandra Lost Independent

Karnataka

Candidate name Winner/Losing candidate Party Nirmala Sitharaman Won BJP Jaggesh Won BJP Lahar Singh Won BJP Jairam Ramesh Won Congress Mansoor Ali Khan Lost Congress D Kupendra Reddy Lost JD(S)

Maharashtra

Candidate name Winner/Losing candidate Party Piyush Goyal Won BJP Anil Bonde Won BJP Dhananjay Mahadik Won BJP Praful Patel Won NCP Sanjay Raut Won Shiv Sena Sanjay Pawar Lost Shiv Sena Imran Pratapgarhi Won Congress

Haryana

Candidate name Winner/Losing candidate Party Kartikeya Sharma Won Independent Ajay Maken Lost Congress Krishan Lal Panwar Won BJP

