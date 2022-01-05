1.5 lakh rakhis, handmade by school kids for India's soldiers, handed to Rajnath

Ahead of the festival of Rakshabandhan, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh met students of various schools who brought him rakhi, made by them, to hand them over to the soldiers relentlessly guarding India's borders. Rakshabandhan, which falls on the full moon day or Purnima of Shravan month, marks the eternal loving bond between a brother and sister. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 11.

“As the defence minister of the country, I assure you that I myself will provide these rakhis to the three service chiefs so that they can reach the jawans of all three services,” Rajnath Singh said at the event in Delhi.

Speaking on the rakhis the students brought with them, Dr Ramasubramanian, Senior Principal, Bharani Park Group of Institutions, Karur, Tamil Nadu said, “With lots of love and gratitude, we've brought 1.5 lakh handmade rakhis for brave soldiers of our country – 75,000 rakhis have Tirukkuraḷ printed on them and another 75,000 rakhis are handmade.”

Rajnath Singh takes a look at the rakhis made by school students. (ANI)

BJP leader Tarun Vijay noted that the rakhis had been prepared in 18 different languages, of which about 25,000 were in Santhali language, belonging to the same tribal community from where President Murmu comes. “These rakhis have been prepared in 18 languages. They are all handmade, prepared in Tamil Nadu and about 25,000 prepared in Santhali language, which we understand is the language of our tribal brothers & sisters & the President comes from Santhali community,” he said.

According to religious beliefs, tying a rakhi – a talisman or amulet tied around the wrist – at an auspicious time symbolising the ceremonial expression of a sister's pious hope that her brother be protected and guided by spiritual vision.

The word "Raksha Bandhan," in Sanskrit, means ‘the bond of protection, obligation, or care’, which is the main principle behind this ritual.

Also known as Rakhi, it is quite similar in its essence and sentiment to Bhai Dooj. In modern day celebrations, the festival is marked with grand feasts and brothers often return their love for their sisters by giving them gifts.

