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Ram Temple donation case: Bar assoc warns members against representing accused

The bar association threatened to blockade the city if Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, who have been linked to the controversy, did not leave

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 01:02 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The local bar association on Monday warned its members against representing the accused in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, saying anyone who does so will face a fine of 5 lakh, and asking those linked to the controversy to leave Ayodhya within three days. It threatened to blockade the city if Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, who have been linked to the controversy, did not leave.

Investigators have widened the probe in the case. (HT PHOTO)

“The theft of temple offerings has deeply hurt our sentiments. All lawyers...have agreed not to defend the arrested accused,” said the association secretary, Shailendra Jaiswal, after a meeting of their general body.

In 2005, the association refused to represent those accused in a terrorist attack on the makeshift temple in Ayodhya.

The association met on Monday as investigators widened the probe to trace the alleged money trail, identify undisclosed assets, and gather fresh evidence before seeking police custody of the accused. On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police raided the residences of all eight arrested accused in the donation theft case.

Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, who has been named as the alleged kingpin, worked as Rai’s driver. Rai has submitted his resignation as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which runs the temple.

A case was registered against the eight named accused and other unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), relating to offences such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy, along with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

 
champat rai ayodhya special investigation team
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