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Ram Temple donation irregularities: Thackeray attacks BJP, announces protests

Thackeray and other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders will visit the Hanuman Temple in Mumbai’s Dadar West on Sunday to launch “Ram Raksha” movement

Published on: Jul 03, 2026 02:22 PM IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged misappropriation of donations collected for the Ayodhya Ram Temple, warning Hindus will no longer forgive, as he announced a Maharashtra-wide “Ram Raksha” movement to protest the “looting of offerings”. He urged all Ram devotees to join the movement irrespective of party affiliation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (X)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (X)

Thackeray and other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders will visit the Hanuman Temple in Mumbai’s Dadar West on Sunday evening to launch the movement. “We will gather at the temple and recite the Ram Raksha Stotra, Maruti Stotra, and Hanuman Chalisa. All Ram bhakts [devotees] angry over the loot in the name of Ram Temple should participate in it.” He asked BJP leaders and workers to join them.

Thackeray said protests would be organised across Maharashtra at Ram and Hanuman temples. “Our first fight is against the loot in the Ram Temple donations across the state. I will speak on other issues next week. I will also visit Ayodhya,” Thackeray said.

When asked if he would invite Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray or chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the protest on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said that he would urge all Hindus, irrespective of their political affiliation, to join the protests against corruption in the Ram Temple donation.

 
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