Ram temple inauguration: From Kashmiri Muslims to Afghans, who donated what

With the date of the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla idol drawing near, Ayodhya's Ram temple has been receiving a variety of gifts from devotees. People from different states and countries have also donated items to the temple to express their devotion. A cutout of Lord Ram seen installed ahead of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ram Janmabhomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Friday. ((ANI Photo/Rahul Singh))

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar said he handed over gifts received from Afghanistan, Kashmir and Tamil Nadu to the 'Yajman' of Shri Ram temple Anil Mishra, news agency ANI reported.

Here's who gifted what to Ram temple:

Kashmiri Muslims

VHP president revealed that the Kashmiri Muslims gifted 2kg of organically produced pure saffron to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Muslim brothers and sisters from Kashmir came to meet me and expressed their happiness at the construction of Ram temple, and said even though we follow different religions, our ancestors are the same. They said Lord Ram is one of their favourite ancestors. They handed over 2kg of organically produced pure saffron from Kashmir. I am handing it over to the 'Yajman' of Shri Ram Temple Anil Mishra," said Kumar.

Rajasthan

Shri Mehndipur Balaji Mandir Nyas has gifted 1,51,000 boxes of laddoo prasad and 7,000 blankets to Ayodhya's Ram temple for distribution among the devotees, according to a post by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust on X(formerly Twitter).

Gujarat

A 108-foot-long incense stick, weighing 3,610 kg and almost 3.5 feet wide has been gifted to the temple. The incense stick took six months to be made and was created in Gujarat's Vadodara by a devotee named Viha Bharwad.

Uttar Pradesh

The Ram temple has received a bell weighing 2,100 kg made of 'ashtadhatu' (an alloy of eight metals). The bell was made in Etah's Jalesar in Uttar Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu

VHP president has shared that silk manufacturers from Tamil Nadu have sent a silk bedsheet depicting the Shri Ram temple.

Gifts from other countries

Afghanistan

Water from Afghanistan's Kubha (Kabul) river has been sent as a gift to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, claimed the VHP president.

Nepal

Janakpur in Nepal is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram's wife Sita. More than 3,000 gifts, including silver shoes, ornaments and clothes, have been donated to Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Other gifts from devotees to temple

Devotees have gifted the world's largest lock, weighing 400 kg, and 1265 kg of laddoo prasad to the Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Sri Ram Catering Services has made the laddoo prasad in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, an elderly couple, Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmini Sharma, made the 400-kg lock.

A diamond merchant from Gujarat's Surat has gifted a necklace created on the theme of the Ram temple using 5,000 American diamonds and 2 kg silver.

Notably, Lord Ram is revered in countries like Thailand, Indonesia and other South East Asian nations. In Muslim-majority Indonesia, Ramlila is also organised.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing to welcome devotees, pilgrims, sages, top dignitaries in Ayodhya on the occasion of the pran pratishtha ceremony to on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present during the auspicious event.