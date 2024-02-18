'Ram, Vaam, Shyam': Mamata Banerjee attacks Congress, Left, BJP amid Sandeshkhali row

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to disrupt peace in the Sandeshkhali area of 24 North Parganas district. She said her government has taken action against local TMC leaders but no action has been taken by the BJP leadership against its workers. She said the BJP, Left and the Congress (Ram, Vaam, Shyam) are hand-in-gloves in the state against her. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP over several issues. (ANI file photo)

"We always take action in case of any wrong. First the ED, then the BJP, and then the media. They are trying to disrupt peace there [Sandeshkhali]. If there are any allegations, we will take action, and whatever was taken forcibly will be returned. I have asked the police to take suo motu cognizance. Our block president has been arrested. In Bhangar, Arabul Islam has also been arrested. But what action has the BJP taken against their leaders? Remember, the BJP is anti-Bengali, anti-women, anti-farmer, and anti-dalit," she said.

Mamata Banerjee said the Election Commission has been working for the BJP.

"They are using ED and CBI to threaten us. If the Election Commission is working on BJP's orders, keep this in mind that we have the right to fight and voice our opinion. Earlier, I had to face the torture of Left and now I have to face the torture of BJP. Ram-Vaam-Shyam [BJP, Left, Congress] have joined hands. They had joined hands a long time back. This is the same CPI(M) that used to play with deaths," she added.

Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over farmers' protest, PMLA cases

Reacting to farmers' protest in Punjab and Delhi, Banerjee said the BJP creates chaos everywhere.

"BJP is creating chaos everywhere and provoking one community against the other. We call the farmers Annadatas. They are the provider of food for us but look at the way they [BJP] are treating them. Look at how Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana are burning. They are drilling nails so that the farmers can't reach there. I sympathise with all our farmers," she added.

Further, mentioning the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, the West Bengal CM said that there is a proper way of working in these kinds of cases.

"There is another thing - PMLA. If you have any allegation against anyone, you conduct an investigation properly and give a charge sheet. Let law take its own course. But you cannot keep someone behind the bars. If you think by this you can win elections, you are wrong. Even Indira Gandhi did the same during the Emergency period but lost despite that," she said.

The police have arrested two TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali over allegations of land grabbing, sexual harassment and gangrape. They are still searching for the main accused Shahjahan Sheikh, who allegedly ordered an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials last month.

Mamata Banerjee vs Congress

In January, Banerjee had attacked her INDIA bloc ally Congress days after announcing that her Trinamool Congress will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls alone over its alliance with CPI(M).

“I told the Congress that they don’t have a single legislator in the state assembly. I offered them two Lok Sabha seats and said that I would ensure they win from the two seats. They refused and wanted more seats. I told them I won’t spare even a single seat. I asked them to first cut ties with the CPIM. I haven’t forgotten how the CPIM tortured our men,” she had said.

Even though the Congress has been shying away from attacking Banerjee directly, her Trinamool has been sniping at the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party.