Ramadan 2021 | Moon sighting, 'sehri' and 'iftaar' timings: All you need to know

Ramadan, considered the most pious month by Muslims across the world, will begin in India on Wednesday. The month-long festival, also widely known as Ramzan, is celebrated every ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it begins once the crescent moon is sighted.

In Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast, also known as Roza. They do not eat anything from the time the sun rises to when it sets and also engage in humanitarian activities. Before sunrise everyday, they wake up to have their first meal called 'sehri' and they break their fast after the call for prayer in the evening with the meal called 'iftaar'.

Fasting is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, are having their menstrual cycle, are pregnant, diabetic, or elderly.

Here are the timings of 'sehri' and 'iftaar' according to the website islamicfinder.com:

April 14, Wed – 04:35 am and 06:47 pm

April 15, Thu – 04:34 am and 06:48 pm

April 16, Fri – 04:33 am and 06:48 pm

April 17, Sat – 04:31 am and 06:49 pm

April 18, Sun – 04:30 am and 06:49 pm

April 19, Mon – 04:29 am and 06:50 pm

April 20, Tue – 04:28 am and 06:50 pm

April 21, Wed – 04:26 am and 06:51 pm

April 22, Thu – 04:25 am and 06:52 pm

April 23, Fri – 04:24 am and 06:52 pm

April 24, Sat – 04:23 am and 06:53 pm

April 25, Sun – 04:22 am and 06:53 pm

April 26, Mon – 04:21 am and 06:54 pm

April 27, Tue – 04:19 am and 06:55 pm

April 28, Wed – 04:18 am and 06:55 pm

April 29, Thu – 04:17 am and 06:56 pm

April 30, Fri – 04:16 am and 06:56 pm

May 01, Sat – 04:15 am and 06:57 pm

May 02, Sun – 04:14 am and 06:58 pm

May 03, Mon – 04:13 am and 06:58 pm

May 04, Tue – 04:12 am and 06:59 pm

May 05, Wed – 04:11 am and 06:59 pm

May 06, Thu – 04:10 am and 07:00 pm

May 07, Fri – 04:09 am and 07:01 pm

May 08, Sat – 04:08 am and 07:01 pm

May 09, Sun – 04:07 am and 07:02 pm

May 10, Mon – 04:06 am and 07:02 pm

May 11, Tue – 04:05 am and 07:03 pm

May 12, Wed – 04:04 am and 07:04 pm

May 13, Thu – 04:03 am and 07:04 pm