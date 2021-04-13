Home / India News / Ramadan 2021 | Moon sighting, 'sehri' and 'iftaar' timings: All you need to know
india news

Ramadan 2021 | Moon sighting, 'sehri' and 'iftaar' timings: All you need to know

In Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast, also known as Roza. They do not eat anything from the time the sun rises to when it sets and also engage in humanitarian activities.
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Fasting during Ramadan is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, are having their menstrual cycle, are pregnant, diabetic, or elderly.(HT Digital)

Ramadan, considered the most pious month by Muslims across the world, will begin in India on Wednesday. The month-long festival, also widely known as Ramzan, is celebrated every ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it begins once the crescent moon is sighted.

In Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast, also known as Roza. They do not eat anything from the time the sun rises to when it sets and also engage in humanitarian activities. Before sunrise everyday, they wake up to have their first meal called 'sehri' and they break their fast after the call for prayer in the evening with the meal called 'iftaar'.

Fasting is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, are having their menstrual cycle, are pregnant, diabetic, or elderly.

Here are the timings of 'sehri' and 'iftaar' according to the website islamicfinder.com:

April 14, Wed – 04:35 am and 06:47 pm 

April 15, Thu – 04:34 am and 06:48 pm 

April 16, Fri – 04:33 am and 06:48 pm 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India’s drugs controller approves Covid vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use

Union minister Santosh Gangwar tests positive for Covid-19

31 lakh take holy dip in Haridwar Kumbh, 26 test Covid-19 positive: 10 points

10 states account for over 80% of new Covid-19 cases

April 17, Sat – 04:31 am and 06:49 pm 

April 18, Sun – 04:30 am and 06:49 pm  

April 19, Mon – 04:29 am and 06:50 pm 

April 20, Tue – 04:28 am and 06:50 pm 

April 21, Wed – 04:26 am and 06:51 pm 

April 22, Thu – 04:25 am and 06:52 pm 

April 23, Fri – 04:24 am and 06:52 pm 

April 24, Sat – 04:23 am and 06:53 pm 

April 25, Sun – 04:22 am and 06:53 pm 

April 26, Mon – 04:21 am and 06:54 pm 

April 27, Tue – 04:19 am and 06:55 pm 

April 28, Wed – 04:18 am and 06:55 pm 

April 29, Thu – 04:17 am and 06:56 pm 

April 30, Fri – 04:16 am and 06:56 pm 

May 01, Sat – 04:15 am and 06:57 pm 

May 02, Sun – 04:14 am and 06:58 pm 

May 03, Mon – 04:13 am and 06:58 pm 

May 04, Tue – 04:12 am and 06:59 pm 

May 05, Wed – 04:11 am and 06:59 pm 

May 06, Thu – 04:10 am and 07:00 pm 

May 07, Fri – 04:09 am and 07:01 pm 

May 08, Sat – 04:08 am and 07:01 pm 

May 09, Sun – 04:07 am and 07:02 pm 

May 10, Mon – 04:06 am and 07:02 pm 

May 11, Tue – 04:05 am and 07:03 pm 

May 12, Wed – 04:04 am and 07:04 pm 

May 13, Thu – 04:03 am and 07:04 pm  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ramadan fasting ramzan fasting iftaar sehri
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP