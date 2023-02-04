Ramcharitmanas row: Maurya ‘happy' with debate, daughter says ‘end this matter’

While senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said he was “happy” that his objection to certain verses in the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas has triggered a debate, his daughter Sanghamitra Maurya attempted to distance herself from the controversy and asked to "end this matter." Maurya, one of the newly appointed national general secretaries of Samajwadi Party, recently courted a controversy after flagging some verses in the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas as “anti-backward and anti-women”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Maurya said he was happy that a debate was on across the country on the points flagged by him.

“From TV studios and newspaper offices, to boardrooms and educational institutes, the issue is being discussed. I want people to think and if this debate continues, it will definitely lead to a churning and yield some positive results. On my part, I will continue to strive for a positive change. No going back on this,” the SP leader said.

Meanwhile, Sanghmitra Maurya, a BJP MP from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, said she had “nothing to do with this debate”, reported PTI.

"All things are now clear. Why do you (the media) want to make so much noise over it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Now, end this matter. If you wish to speak on any other subject, then you can, I do not want to talk on this matter. I have nothing to do with this debate," Sanghamitra Maurya told PTI.

To a question on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket, she said, "I will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Badaun. I am working continuously there. I will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Budaun on a BJP ticket".

Maurya had said if there is any insult to a section of society due to certain lines in the Ramcharitmanas on the basis of 'jaati', 'varn' and 'varg', then it is certainly not 'dharma', it is 'adharma'. He had said that there were certain lines in which names of castes such as 'teli' and 'kumhaar' are mentioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanghmitra's initial reaction, however, was to defend her father even though the BJP leaders had slammed him for the comments. She had then said there should be a debate on some portions of the Hindu epic.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail