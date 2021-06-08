Ramdev’s response to doctors’ body: Statements withdrawn, no merit in notice

Yoga guru Ramdev has responded to legal notice by a medical professionals’ association over his comments against allopathic medicines and doctors, saying it holds no merit as it is based on incomplete information and a segment of the video from an hours’ long meeting. In his response, Ramdev has said his comments were taken out of context and blown out of proportion while he was merely questioning the excessive use of experimental therapy.

He added several medical experts have also expressed concerns about the overuse of the experimental therapies and that many of them were later removed from the treatment protocol. Ramdev said he holds no ill will against any discipline of medicine.

“The notice issued by you … is completely misconceived, devoid of merits, and has been issued on the basis of incomplete information. Therefore, … you are advised to withdraw your notice immediately,” Ramdev said in his response to the notice by Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA).

Ramdev last month said he was “withdrawing” the controversial remarks hours after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to rescind them.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to Ramdev, Vardhan said: “People of this country are extremely hurt by your comments against allopathic medicines, and doctors. Your explanation issued yesterday on your comments has not helped much in healing the hurt sentiments of people…”

Ramdev referred to his statement that about 10,000 doctors died despite vaccination, and added he was echoing the concern of the masses that medical professionals were dying despite immunisation.

At least 646 doctors have died of Covid-19 during the second wave of infections and 753 during the first wave, according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA). IMA has pointed out no vaccines were available during the first wave and most of those who died during the second wave had not been able to take their shots.

Suvrankar Datta, general secretary, FAIMA, said they will seek legal opinion on the way forward. “...we shall be working along with... IMA and other Doctor Associations to decide our next course of action. We shall be initiating a nationwide meeting of all major associations this week to decide on the major issues including violence against doctors and how to stop systematic misinformation campaigns against modern medicine by self-proclaimed spiritual leaders,” he said.

Several medical associations joined the black ribbon protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association on June 1 to protest against the statements of Ramdev.

The IMA also sent Ramdev a legal notice over the remarks.