Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, found dead in Delhi

Sharma was a two-time MP from Mandi district. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.
Reported by Shiv Sunny | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead on Wednesday(HT File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The circumstances of the death are in the initial stages of investigation, police added.

"It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing to probe. We'll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned people," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP from the district. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

A parliamentary meeting of the BJP, scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled following the death of the MP.

(with agency inputs)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

