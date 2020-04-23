Ramzan fast in coastal Karnataka from Friday after new moon is sighted

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:36 IST

The month-long Ramzan fast will begin in coastal Karnataka from Friday with the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday night which was followed by a declaration of the same by a leading religious figure, said a news agency.

“As the crescent moon was sighted tonight (Thursday) over the coastal region, Qazi Twaka Ahmed Musliayar declared the start of the holy month of Ramadan, with fasting from Friday in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts across the southern state’s west coast,” an official told IANS quoting the priest.

In Kerala too, Ramzan begins on Friday, while, in the rest of Karnataka, fasting will begin on Saturday after the moon is sighted on Friday night, the news agency added.

Saudi Arabia, too, has announced observance of Ramzan from Friday after the sighting of the new moon.

“Based on the sighting of the new month’s moon ... it has been decided that Friday is the start of the month of Ramadan,” Saudi Arabia’s royal court said in a statement cited by the SPA news agency.

King Salman said he is saddened that Muslims cannot pray at mosques because of restrictions on gatherings, in place due to coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the religious leaders of the Muslim community have requested devotees to offer prayers at home instead of Mosques or public religious places in view of the Covid outbreak.

The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari urged followers to respect the lockdown norms in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“If we follow government’s instructions, we will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The holy month of Ramzan is about to begin. Prayers have to be offered at homes itself and social distancing must be maintained. By following it, we will be able to protect everyone,” a news agency quoted Bukhari as saying.

The Wakf board has also asked the imams to dissuade devotees from visiting mosques for sahri, iftar and taraveeh till May 3.

Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, too, expressed confidence that the community will follow the lockdown norms and not step outside their homes till May 3.

Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi, the Imam of Kolkata’s Nakhuda Mosque, too, asked people to only venture out of their houses when extremely necessary.