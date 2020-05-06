e-paper
Home / India News / Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters named in ED chargesheet in Yes Bank scam

Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters named in ED chargesheet in Yes Bank scam

The ED has provisionally attached 59 paintings, including an MF Husain painting of Rajiv Gandhi, seized during the raids.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 16:43 IST
Pratik Salunke and Charul Shah
Pratik Salunke and Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's counsel Subash Jadhav requested that a copy should be supplied to the accused today itself.
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s counsel Subash Jadhav requested that a copy should be supplied to the accused today itself. (PTI file photo )
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in connection with YES Bank scam against the bank’s former Chief Operating Officer and managing director Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

ED sources said that the chargesheet is filed against Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu, daughters Rakhee Kapoor, Roshni and Radha and entities allegedly associated with them Morgan Credits, RAB Enterprises (India) private limited and Yes Capital India Private Limited.

The agency has pegged the amount at around Rs 5,050 crore with 168 bank accounts under scrutiny of the central agency.

The ED has provisionally attached 59 paintings, including an MF Husain painting of Rajiv Gandhi, seized during the raids.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves appeared before the special court and sought permission to file the chargesheet.

Rana’s counsel Subash Jadhav requested that a copy should be supplied to the accused today itself.

Subsequently, the court directed the agency to provide the copy to Rana.

The chargesheet carries statements of key management persons of Yes Bank over the alleged irregularities. The agency had begun investigation based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case for an alleged sham transaction with Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

The agency has claimed that Yes Bank bought debentures worth Rs 3,700 crore of DHFL. In lieu of it, DHFL sanctioned a Rs 600-crore loan to Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd, a company in which Kapoor’s daughters are directors. The loan was given without adequate collateral.

The agency has been claiming that during his tenure, Kapoor was instrumental in sanctioning loans worth Rs 30,000 crore, out of which accounts worth Rs 20,000 crore have turned into a non-performing asset (NPA).

Kapoor, it has been alleged, accepted illegal gratification while granting loans and money was diverted through these companies.

Kapoor is under investigation for suspected money laundering along with his family members, through several shell companies that are being probed for diversion of funds.

He is also under probe for his alleged role in engendering massive non-performing assets that led to a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Yes Bank.

He was arrested on March 8.

