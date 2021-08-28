Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rane resumes yatra, says will expose Shiv Sena
Rane resumes yatra, says will expose Shiv Sena

In a veiled attack on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Sena chief, Rane said: “What did one achieve by arresting a Union minister? I will bring out cases step by step.”
By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Union minister Narayan Rane addresses the media at his Juhu residence in Mumbai on August 25. (HT photo)

Stepping up his fight against the ruling party in Maharashtra, Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday said that he knew a lot of things about the Shiv Sena and its leaders and warned to bring out all cases “step by step”.

Without naming anyone, Rane said he knew who had conspired to throw acid on his brother’s wife a few years ago. “Who ordered the acid attack on my sister-in-law? Are these sanskars (tradition)? I will expose them step by step,” the minister said as he resumed his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Ratnagiri district.

In a veiled attack on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Sena chief, Rane said: “What did one achieve by arresting a Union minister? I will bring out cases step by step.”

Earlier this week, the minister was arrested over his remarks that he wanted to slap the chief minister for allegedly confusing the number of years since India got independence during the latter’s August 15 address. He was granted bail by a Mahad court, on a surety of 15,000, on the following day.

A bitter critic of Thackeray ever since he was expelled from the Sena in 2005, Rane also raised questions over the murders of two Sena workers, Jayant Jadhav and Ramesh More. He also threatened to “expose” the Sena if the latter continued to target him.

“The (suicide) cases of Disha Salian and (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput are still under investigation. The law is equal for all and will not tolerate hooliganism. I will start giving back in two days after recovering from a bad throat,” the former chief minister said.

Reacting to Rane’s allegations, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said he would request the state government to reopen criminal cases related to the Union minister.

“While levelling allegations against others, Rane should first speak on the murder of his cousin Ankush Rane, and firing on Chintu Shaikh (office bearer of an outfit headed by Rane’s son Nitesh) in Mumbai. A few years ago, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had read out a list of criminal cases against Rane in the legislative council. We will request the state to investigate them,” he said.

After visiting Ratnagiri, Rane proceeded to his home district Sindhudurg to conclude the yatra on August 29.

