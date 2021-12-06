Range over 3 football fields, lightweight: All about AK-203 assault rifles

India and Russia on Monday concluded a ₹5,100-crore deal for the joint production of more than 500,000 AK-203 assault rifles at a facility in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The deal was finalised at a bilateral meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the project last week.

Here’s more about the AK-203 rifles:

1. The 7.62 X 39mm calibre AK-203 rifles will replace the INSAS rifles that have been in service for over three decades.

2. The modern version of the Russian-origin rifle has an effective range of 300 metres or more than three football fields, is lightweight and robust.

3. This assault rifle fires the much larger 7.62 mm rounds that have better penetrating power, while similar rifles with less stopping power fire the smaller 5.56 mm rounds.

4. The modern technology used in the new rifles will enable them to use hi-tech add-ons like special sights and grips, useful for special forces missions.

5. The government has said these assault rifles will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

6. The Centre approved a plan to produce these AK-203 assault rifles at Korwa and the production will start soon, the Uttar Pradesh government in a statement last Saturday.

7. The AK-203 rifles will be manufactured under a joint venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited. It was formed by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited and Russia’s Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov.

8. The project is a joint venture with the Russian government under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Modi government.

