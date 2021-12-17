Karnataka Speaker who laughed over MLA's rape comment accepts apology, says 'let's not drag it'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Speaker as custodian and senior legislators are expected to be role models and should desist from such unacceptable behaviour, the Congress said. 
Ramesh Kumar is under fire after his rape comment, which is not new in his political career. He once compared himself to a rape victim. 
Published on Dec 17, 2021
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A day after senior Kartanaka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar made a crass comment on rape in the state assembly by saying that when rape is inevitable, lie and enjoy, his party distanced from the comment and termed it as 'insensitive banter'. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the part does not approve of the exchange of the highly objectionable and insensitive banter between the Karnataka Assembly Speaker and Ramesh Kumar. "Speaker as custodian and senior legislators are expected to be role models and should desist from such unacceptable behaviour," Surjewala said.

 

The Congress MLA made the comment when Speaker Vishweshwara Hedge Kageri expressed helplessness after all MLAs demanded time to speak about the damage their constituency faced in the rain. "I have to enjoy the situation and say ‘yes, yes’. I should give up trying to control the situation and conduct the proceedings in a systematic manner," the Speaker said. It was in this context that the Congress MLA made the vile comment as he said, "See, there is a saying — When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position you are in."

Facing outrage, the Congress MLA tweeted that it was an off-the-cuff remark and his intention was not to trivilise rape. He tweeted his apologies and said he will choose his words carefully. However, on being asked for an apology in the Assembly where the comment was made, Ramesh Kumar said, "If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Speaker VH Kageri said since he has apologised, there is no need to drag it further, news agency ANI reported. 

