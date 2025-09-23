Rat on board delays Indigo flight by over 3 hours

An IndiGo flight from Kanpur to Delhi was delayed for over three hours after a rat was spotted inside the aircraft, causing panic among passengers and crew, officials aware of the matter said. A combined team of airline technical staff and ground crew carried out an intensive search of the aircraft.(PTI)

The incident took place on Sunday after the flight had arrived in Kanpur at 2.10pm. The cabin crew was preparing for the Delhi-bound return flight 6E 2192, scheduled to depart at 2.55pm, when one of the crew members noticed a rat inside the aircraft. Passengers who had boarded the plan also saw the rodent and began raising an alarm, officials said.

All 172 passengers were later deboarded. A combined team of airline technical staff and ground crew carried out an intensive search of the aircraft, officials said, adding that the rat was captured after three hours. The flight eventually took off from Kanpur airport at 6.04pm.

Kanpur airport director Sanjay Kumar confirmed the incident, saying, “Until the rat was located and the aircraft declared completely safe, there was no question of allowing the flight to depart.” The airline did not issue a statement in connection with the incident.