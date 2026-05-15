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Rathindra Bose, BJP MLA, elected unopposed as West Bengal assembly speaker

Rathindra Bose became the first MLA from north Bengal in post-Independence history to hold the speaker's chair in the West Bengal assembly.

Published on: May 15, 2026 01:51 pm IST
PTI |
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BJP MLA Rathindra Bose was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 18th West Bengal assembly on Friday, becoming the first legislator from the northern part of the state to hold the post.

BJP first-time MLA from Cooch Behar Dakshin constituency Rathindra Bose (L) with West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari (PTI)

His name was proposed in the House by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, following which pro tem Speaker Tapas Roy conducted a voice vote.

Roy declared Bose elected as the Speaker of the assembly after all 207 BJP legislators extended their support in his favour.

Adhikari had on Thursday announced Bose, the MLA from Cooch Behar Dakshin seat, as the BJP's candidate for the Speaker's post in the newly constituted 18th West Bengal assembly, while the opposition TMC decided not to field a nominee.

Bose had filed his nomination for the post of Speaker on Thursday.

With the BJP enjoying an overwhelming majority of 207 MLAs in the 294-member House after its emphatic victory in the recent assembly polls, Bose's elevation was a mere formality.

During the previous TMC regime, veteran legislator Biman Banerjee served as Speaker.

Earlier, under Left Front governments, political leaders, such as Syed Abdul Mansur Habibullah and Hashim Abdul Halim, had occupied the chair.

After Bose was elected Speaker, Adhikari addressed the assembly. Leader of the Opposition Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay also delivered a speech welcoming the new Speaker and raised the issue of alleged post-poll violence.

 
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