'Rattled' BJP gives front page ad distorting history in Kannada paper: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the BJP has given a front page advertisement in a Kannada newspaper as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered the BJP-rules state. The advertisement as usual mischievously distorts history, Jairam Ramesh tweeted. "Savarkar propounded two-nation theory & Jinnah ensured it got done. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of Jan Sangh championed partition of Bengal," the Congress leader said adding that BJP is rattled by the success of the yatra.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered poll-bound Karnataka where the yatra will cover 511 kilometres in seven districts in 21 days.

At the launch of the Kerala leg of the march, Rahul Gandhi issued a statement and said no one can stop the yatra as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of the nation. "Entire control is lying with the (Central) government. If we speak in Parliament, they shut our microphones," Rahul Gandhi said.

A new Rahul Gandhi and a new Congress party have emerged from the Bharat Jodo Yatra which forced the BJP and the RSS on the backfoot, Jairam Ramesh said on Friday. "People asked who is 'thodoing' (breaking) Bharat for Congress to do Bharat Jodo, our answer is Mr Modi's ideology, policies, personality is thodoing Bharat. Because economic inequality is increasing, social polarisation is increasing and political over-centralisation is increasing, the Congress is doing this yatra," Jairam Ramesh said.

