RBI not giving money: Minister on ‘delay’ in Rs 15 lakh in every account

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed that the Rs 15 lakh which was promised by the central government will reach people slowly, and not at once.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Athawale said: “15 lakh rupees (promised by the central government in every bank account) will come slowly, not at a single time. Asked for money from the Reserve Bank of India but they are not giving. So the amount cannot be collected. There are some technical issues.”

On December 13, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Ranjeet Ranjan had given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the RBI issue and demonetisation.

During the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Prime Ministerial candidate and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed to bring back black money which was illegally sent to banks in foreign countries within 100 days of coming to power.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi had stated that every poor person in the country will get Rs 15 lakhs in their account after all the black money is brought back.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 12:56 IST