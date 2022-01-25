Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
R-day 2022 parade: DRDO to display two tableaux: Here’s what in store

According to a press release, the DRDO will display indigenously developed sensors, weapons and electronic warfare systems for light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and air independent propulsion (AIP) systems for Indian submarines.
Army columns on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will have two tableaux at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday and display defence technological advancements of the country.

The first tableau will display an indigenously developed Advanced Electronically Scanned Array Radar; five different aerial launched weapons and an Electronic Warfare Jammer to further enhance the capabilities of fourth generation LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas.

The second tableau will showcase indigenously developed AIP System for propelling the Indian naval submarines underwater, the release said.

The AIP system is powered by indigenously developed fuel cells with a novel onboard hydrogen generator, the statement said.

Twenty-five tableaux of different states, departments and armed forces will be part of the parade on January 26.

Only about 5,000-8,000 people will be allowed to attend this year's Republic Day parade on January 26 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines, children below 15 years of age and unvaccinated people will not be allowed at the parade.

Before the pandemic, around 1.25 lakh people used to attend the parade at Rajpath in the national capital.

