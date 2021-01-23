R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms

A tableau by the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Republic Day parade this year will depict the labour reforms brought in by the government in the recent past, a press release issued by the ministry said. The theme of the tableau will be ‘respect for hard work and equal rights for all’.

"The tableau art portrays the transformation that will come into the life of organised and unorganised workers after the implementation of the recent labour codes. The design thought is a celebration of all-round well-being and security of the workers," the ministry said.

At the front of the tableau will be a structure of a very confident-looking and empowered worker, holding a tool and leading the way. He will be wearing a yellow safety cap that represents social security, wage security and health security.

The middle portion of the tableau will show glimpses of workers from various industries. It will also have an installation of a mobile app showing DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) facility. A medical aid tool kit which reads 'Swasth Shramik, Swasth Bharat' will also be a part of the tableau, which an aim to highlight the medical and financial protection being given to them under the reforms, the labour ministry said.

The rear part of the tableau will show a representation of workers finding shelter under a big yellow helmet with 'Safety first' written on it. "The wheels carry messages of social security and clean work environment that is available round the clock. Alongside the tableau, gig and platform workers and artists will perform as delivery boy, cargo carrier, etc," the ministry added.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 to mark the coming into effect of its Constitution on this day in 1950. However, celebrations across the nation this year are expected to be dampened due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade that takes place in the national Capital will also have a few regular features missing, such as stunts on motorcycles by the forces and veterans’ parade by ex-servicemen and women.