Ready to get to work in support of US-India partnership, says newly-appointed US envoy

Newly-appointed US Charge d'Affaires to India, Daniel B Smith on Monday said that he is ready to get to work in support of the US-India partnership.

As India is facing the second wave of Covid-19, he stressed that just as India helped the US, the US will stand with India.

"Namaste, I'm Dan Smith, the new Charge d'Affaires at the US Mission in India. These are difficult times, but I'm ready to get to work in support of the #USIndia partnership. Just as India helped the US, the US will stand with India. I look forward to working with you all," Smith tweeted.

Ambassador Daniel Smith, the former US acting Secretary of State, on Friday (local time) appointed as Charge d'Affaires at United States embassy in New Delhi.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Covid-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price also informed that the both leaders reaffirmed the strength of the US-India partnership in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

