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Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP: Switching sides to ensure justice for murdered father

A two-time Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra’s Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Nimbalkar said he joined politics to seek justice for his father

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 03:50 pm IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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Omraje Nimbalkar, one of the six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians, said on Friday that his association with the opposition was hurting his fight for justice for his murdered father, leaving him with no option but to switch sides.

Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarian Omraje Nimbalkar.

Nimbalkar was among six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members, who defied a whip and skipped a meeting of its parliamentary wing on Thursday, as the party appeared set to lose two-thirds of its strength in Parliament’s Lower House.

A two-time Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra’s Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Nimbalkar said he joined politics to seek justice for his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

Former National Congress Party (NCP) minister Padmasingh Patil, 86, is one of the accused in the case. Patil’s son, Rana Jagjit Singh Patil, is a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar is his half-sister.

Omraje Nimbalkar said his association with the opposition weakened his ability to continue his fight because the Patils have the BJP’s support. “I joined politics 20 years ago to fight against those who killed my father. Now it is becoming difficult to fight alone. The ruling side blocked me at every level in the constituency.”

Nimbalkar’s father, Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, and his driver, Samad Abdul Wahid Kazi, were murdered while they were on their way from Pune to Mumbai in June 2006.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Omraje Nimbalkar has been promised a favourable verdict against all nine accused.

Pawanraje Nimbalkar and Padmasinh Patil were first cousins. Their family dominated the politics of Osmanabad in Marathwada through cooperative bodies. Nimbalkar lost the 2004 assembly elections against his cousin from Osmanabad narrowly.

 
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