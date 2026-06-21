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Reble’s Dhurandhar break takes Meghalaya to audiences beyond Northeast

Reble represents a new generation of artists from Meghalaya who are leveraging digital platforms and original content to reach audiences far beyond the Northeast

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 10:58 pm IST
By David Laitphlang, Shillong
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Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday presented the Meghalaya ‘Icon of the Year Award’ to Shillong-based rapper Reble at the Hello Meghalaya Music Awards on World Music Day. Reble, the stage name of singer-rapper Daiaphi Lamare, who features on the soundtrack of the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, has emerged as a symbol of Meghalaya’s growing presence in India’s mainstream entertainment industry.

Meghalaya CM handing over the Meghalaya ‘Icon of the Year Award’ to star rapper Rebel at the Hello Meghalaya Music Awards on World Music Day (HT Sourced Photo)

Against this backdrop, Sangma unveiled ambitious plans to transform the state into a national hub for music, filmmaking and digital content creation.

Speaking at the inaugural Hello Meghalaya Music Awards, he announced plans for a Film City and a Film Institute in Shillong, along with a Music Institute in Tura, aimed at creating a robust ecosystem for artists, filmmakers and content creators.

“We want Meghalaya and Shillong to become recognised hubs for music, filmmaking and the entire creative economy,” Sangma said, describing the proposed institutions as critical investments in the state’s future.

Reble is known for her distinctive rap style and contemporary sound. She represents a new generation of artists from Meghalaya who are leveraging digital platforms and original content to reach audiences far beyond the Northeast.

Sangma also highlighted the success of the CM’s Grassroots Music Programme, which now supports more than 7,000 artists across Meghalaya.

As the state expands its investments in music, film and digital content, Reble’s journey from Shillong’s music scene to one of Bollywood’s biggest soundtracks stands as a testament to the growing strength and confidence of Meghalaya’s creative economy—and to the possibility that the next national sensation may well emerge from the hills.

 
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