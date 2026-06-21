Reble’s Dhurandhar break takes Meghalaya to audiences beyond Northeast

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday presented the Meghalaya ‘Icon of the Year Award’ to Shillong-based rapper Reble at the Hello Meghalaya Music Awards on World Music Day. Reble, the stage name of singer-rapper Daiaphi Lamare, who features on the soundtrack of the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, has emerged as a symbol of Meghalaya’s growing presence in India’s mainstream entertainment industry.

Meghalaya CM handing over the Meghalaya ‘Icon of the Year Award’ to star rapper Rebel at the Hello Meghalaya Music Awards on World Music Day (HT Sourced Photo)

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Against this backdrop, Sangma unveiled ambitious plans to transform the state into a national hub for music, filmmaking and digital content creation.

Speaking at the inaugural Hello Meghalaya Music Awards, he announced plans for a Film City and a Film Institute in Shillong, along with a Music Institute in Tura, aimed at creating a robust ecosystem for artists, filmmakers and content creators.

“We want Meghalaya and Shillong to become recognised hubs for music, filmmaking and the entire creative economy,” Sangma said, describing the proposed institutions as critical investments in the state’s future.

Reble is known for her distinctive rap style and contemporary sound. She represents a new generation of artists from Meghalaya who are leveraging digital platforms and original content to reach audiences far beyond the Northeast.

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{{^usCountry}} Her association with Dhurandhar has brought national visibility not only to her music but also to the rich pool of creative talent emerging from Meghalaya. For many aspiring artists in the state, her journey underscores the growing opportunities available to musicians from the hills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her association with Dhurandhar has brought national visibility not only to her music but also to the rich pool of creative talent emerging from Meghalaya. For many aspiring artists in the state, her journey underscores the growing opportunities available to musicians from the hills. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM stressed that programmes supporting musicians, filmmakers, sportspersons and young entrepreneurs were not merely government expenditures but long-term investments in people and talent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM stressed that programmes supporting musicians, filmmakers, sportspersons and young entrepreneurs were not merely government expenditures but long-term investments in people and talent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “These are not expenditures; they are investments in people, in dreams, in creativity and in the future of our youth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These are not expenditures; they are investments in people, in dreams, in creativity and in the future of our youth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state-backed Hello Meghalaya OTT platform, launched in 2024, has played a key role in nurturing local talent. The platform has crossed five lakh downloads and now hosts more than 1,000 pieces of content, supporting over 380 creators and filmmakers while showcasing Khasi, Garo and Jaiñtia stories to wider audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state-backed Hello Meghalaya OTT platform, launched in 2024, has played a key role in nurturing local talent. The platform has crossed five lakh downloads and now hosts more than 1,000 pieces of content, supporting over 380 creators and filmmakers while showcasing Khasi, Garo and Jaiñtia stories to wider audiences. {{/usCountry}}

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Sangma also highlighted the success of the CM’s Grassroots Music Programme, which now supports more than 7,000 artists across Meghalaya.

As the state expands its investments in music, film and digital content, Reble’s journey from Shillong’s music scene to one of Bollywood’s biggest soundtracks stands as a testament to the growing strength and confidence of Meghalaya’s creative economy—and to the possibility that the next national sensation may well emerge from the hills.

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