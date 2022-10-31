Recalling past tragedies as Gujarat bridge collapse toll touches 133

The death toll in the suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi has climbed to 133 as rescue ops continue for a second day. The nearly 150-year-old bridge was overloaded and collapsed Sunday after supporting cables snapped, sending hundreds into the Machchhu river below. Over 170 people have been rescued so far and many are still missing. The Morbi bridge collapse is one of the worst accidents in India in recent years.

Here is a look at similarly tragic incidents:

Mumbai (2019)

A foot overbridge near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus collapsed on March 14. Six people died and 33 others were injured. The bridge connected CST's suburban platform No 1 with BT Lane near The Times of India Building and the Anjuman-e-Islam School, and was used by commuters rushing to catch locals on the Central Railway and Harbour lines.

Kolkata (2018)

A section of the Majerhat bridge collapsed on September 4 at 4.45 pm, killing one person and injuring more than 20. Several vehicles were also crushed in the accident.

Kolkata (2016)

26 people were killed and over 50 injured after a steel span of an under-construction flyover on Vivekananda Road collapsed on March 31.

Darjeeling (2011)

A bridge packed with festival crowds collapsed near the hill town of Darjeeling on October 22, killing 32 people and injuring more than 60 others.

Arunachal Pradesh (2011)

Less than a week after the Darjeeling bridge collapse, 30 people were killed after a footbridge over a river in Arunachal Pradesh collapsed.