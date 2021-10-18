Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Reconsider India-Pak T20 World Cup match: Union minister Giriraj Singh
india news

Reconsider India-Pak T20 World Cup match: Union minister Giriraj Singh

The comment by Giriraj Singh came against the backdrop of a surge in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, where a series of targeted killings have left 11 civilians dead this month
Union minister Giriraj Singh has suggested that the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan should be reconsidered since the ties between the two countries were not good. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 04:17 PM IST
By Amitoj Singh Kalsi

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said the T20 World Cup match scheduled between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 should be reconsidered as the ties between both countries are “not good”.

“I think if relations (between India and Pakistan) are not good, then this should be reconsidered,” Singh told reporters in response to a question on the match.

The comment came against the backdrop of a surge in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, where a series of targeted killings have left 11 civilians dead this month.

A shadowy organisation has claimed responsibility for the fresh attack on migrant workers on Sunday, saying it was carried out as a reprisal while asking them to leave the region.

Raja Reshi and Joginder Reshi from Bihar were shot dead at Wanpoh in Kulgam district while another migrant worker was injured. The attack on Sunday was the third on migrant workers in two days. Arvind Kumar Sah, a resident of Banka in Bihar, was killed in Srinagar and Sageer Ahmad, a carpenter from Saharanpur, was shot dead in Pulwama on Saturday.

