...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Record heat in March, second warmest sea temperatures signal approaching El Nino

Arctic sea ice in March averaged 5.7% below normal — the lowest on record. January-March global surface temperature ranked fourth-highest.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:44 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi
Advertisement

Last month was the fourth-warmest March globally at 1.48°C above pre-industrial levels, with record-high sea surface temperatures hinting at El Niño by July, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reported Friday.

A mother covers her child from the heat on a hot summer day, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. (ANI)

Copernicus noted the second-warmest global sea surface temperature (SST) on record, at 20.97°C — the highest after 2024’s El Niño peak. Daily SSTs are rising toward 2024 records, with many centres forecasting neutral-to-El Niño shift from July.

US NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information reported March surface temperatures 1.31°C above 20th-century average, tying 2024 as second-warmest; only 2025 was warmer by 0.01°C. All top-10 March departures since 1850 occurred post-2015.

Europe saw its second-warmest March with drier conditions, after a cold, wet February — the continent’s third-coldest in 14 years.

Warmer anomalies hit the US (prolonged western heatwave), much of Arctic, northeast Russia, and parts of Antarctica. Cooler spots included Alaska, most of Canada, southern Greenland, northwest Siberia.

“Copernicus data for March 2026 tells a sobering story: 1.48°C above pre-industrial levels, the lowest Arctic sea ice extent on record for March, and sea surface temperatures again approaching historic highs. Each figure is striking on its own — together, they paint a picture of a climate system under sustained and accelerating pressure. Reliable data, produced operationally from billions of measurements across satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations, is no longer a scientific luxury. It is the essential foundation for any serious climate adaptation and policy response,” said Carlo Buontempo, Copernicus Climate Change Service director at ECMWF.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

el niño climate change global warming
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Record heat in March, second warmest sea temperatures signal approaching El Nino
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.