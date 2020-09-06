Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST

India reported a record rise of more than 90,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), also the highest single day-spike in the world, pushing the country’s tally past 4.11 million, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

India’s infection tally is now marginally behind Brazil’s at 4,123,000, according to Johns Hopkins University’s dashboard.

As many as 70,626 people have died of the coronavirus disease so far with 1,065 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry.

Even as confirmed cases climbed to 4,113,811, the recovery rate at 77.32% comes as a sign of relief as 3,180,865 people have recovered from the infection. According to the health ministry data, 73,642 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

“There has been a steep exponential rise in #COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to 30 lakh in Sept. The daily number of Recovered Patients has crossed 70,000. More than 3/4 of the total cases have recovered,” the health ministry said in a tweet.