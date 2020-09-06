e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million

Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million

Even as confirmed cases climbed to 4,113,811, the recovery rate at 77.32% comes as a sign of relief as 3,180,865 people have recovered from the infection.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker in PPE coveralls gets ready for a swab sample collection at a coronavirus testing centre in Baljeet Nagar, New Delhi.
A health worker in PPE coveralls gets ready for a swab sample collection at a coronavirus testing centre in Baljeet Nagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

India reported a record rise of more than 90,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), also the highest single day-spike in the world, pushing the country’s tally past 4.11 million, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

India’s infection tally is now marginally behind Brazil’s at 4,123,000, according to Johns Hopkins University’s dashboard.

As many as 70,626 people have died of the coronavirus disease so far with 1,065 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Even as confirmed cases climbed to 4,113,811, the recovery rate at 77.32% comes as a sign of relief as 3,180,865 people have recovered from the infection. According to the health ministry data, 73,642 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

“There has been a steep exponential rise in #COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to 30 lakh in Sept. The daily number of Recovered Patients has crossed 70,000. More than 3/4 of the total cases have recovered,” the health ministry said in a tweet.

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe
Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In