'Red carpet instead of red tape': PM Modi at global investors meet in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022' meet via video conferencing. Addressing the event, the prime minister said that the government has laid a red carpet for investors instead of trapping them in the mesh of red tapism.

“We've freed our investors from red tapism and given them a red carpet of opportunities. Instead of making new complicated laws, we rationalized them,” PM Modi said.

“We have encouraged investments in various sectors that were earlier closed to private investments such as defence, drones, space and geospatial mapping.”

Even though this is the era of global crisis, he said, experts are seeing India as a bright spot. He asserted that the government is continuously working on its fundamentals so that the Indian economy gets stronger with every passing day.

Karnataka governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were present at the inaugural function.

The global investors meet of the state is aimed at showcasing the rich potential Karnataka offers and attracting prospective investors. The three-day programme in Bengaluru would witness more than 80 speaker sessions and several business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar are among the top industry leaders who will speak at the investors' meet.

The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would be bringing in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries, according to Prime Minister's Office.

