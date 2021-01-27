Red Fort breach: Minister Prahlad Patel says report to be sent to MHA
Union minister Prahlad Patel, who visited the Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by the violence, said a report will be sent to the union home ministry. Patel, the minister for culture and tourism, visited the 17th century monument with officers of the ministry and Archaeological Survey of India.
"I inspected the Red Fort with officers of the Culture Ministry and Archaeological Survey of India today. I gave 2 directions - report be made at the earliest and handed over to MHA, and that the FIR be registered immediately. Things will be further clarified after the report comes," news agency ANI quoted Patel as saying.
He also met the kids who had participated in the Republic Day parade and wanted to visit Red Fort. "While returning, I visited Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Smriti. 85 children from Odisha's Kalahandi had come and participated in the Republic Day parade. While returning they wanted to visit Red Fort but couldn't reach there. So, I met them, they are safe," Patel said, according to ANI.
A tractor parade on Tuesday, that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws, descended into anarchy as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.
Some farmers carrying the ceremonial swords scaled the outer walls of the fort and hoisted flags.
Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital, especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces after an order from Union home minister Amit Shah who held a review meeting late on Tuesday.
Tuesday's violence was condemned by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the group of farm unions organising the protests. They are due to meet later on Wednesday to decide on a response to the violence.
A total of 173 monuments are located in Delhi and protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It includes UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar.
