Reel gone wrong: On camera, Telangana boy gets hit by speeding train while making video

A 17-year-old boy in Telangana suffered critical injuries after being hit by a train while trying to make a video for a popular social media platform. The teenager got hit by the moving train as he was walking too close to the railway tracks to make an Instagram reel (short video).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the act-gone-wrong went viral on social media platforms. The teenager suffered critical injuries in the incident.

The video showed the boy – reportedly a student of Class 11 in Warangal district of Telangana – casually walking alongside a railway track, while his friend can be heard warning him. Within moments, a train sped past, tossing him into the air due to collision – his arms and legs can be seen getting dislocated in the video.

His friend behind the camera rushed towards him to see if he was conscious, the video showed. A railway guard at the location who witnessed the incident called an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The incident reportedly took place near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda district of Telangana. The boy was identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several such incidents have been reported in recent days with people going to extreme lengths for making TikTok videos and reels on Instagram – to somehow become viral.

In 2018, a young man tried to take a selfie video with a speeding local train in the background in Hyderabad and nearly lost his life. He had escaped with severe injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON