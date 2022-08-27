‘Reflecting national attitude’: Indian embassy on Chinese envoy's Lanka remarks

The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka on Saturday the Chinese ambassador's recent remarks on the island nation's northern neighbour may be coloured by how his own country behaves. The embassy said the Chinese envoy's violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflection of a larger national attitude.

“We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.

It further said the envoy's imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purported scientific research vessel is a giveaway.

The Indian embassy's statement came in the backdrop of Chinese envoy Qi Zhenhong slamming countries “far or near” that “bullied” the island nation, while reaffirming its support for Sri Lanka in international platforms.

“China has always been supporting Sri Lanka in the international fora for protecting its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. We will continue to do that. In contrast, some countries, far or near, always make various groundless excuses to bully Sri Lanka and trample on Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence repeatedly," the embassy said. An article in this regard was published in the embassy's website where it also slammed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelocy's recent visit to Taiwan, an independent island nation that China considers as its own.

The latest war of words comes at a time when India-China ties are at a fresh low because of the two-year-old military standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

