Refrain from sensationalising tunnel rescue mission: MIB to media

New Delhi: As rescue teams race against time to save 41 labourers trapped in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel, the government has asked television channels to refrain from sensationalising the issue.

The information and broadcasting ministry has advised media to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the tunnel rescue. (HT Photo)

The information and broadcasting ministry (MIB) on Tuesday asked television channels to avoid capturing any live posts or videos from close to the tunnel site where rescue operations are underway and to make sure that rescue operations are not affected by the presence of camera persons or reporters.

“It is also advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter, especially in putting out headlines, videos, and images,” the ministry said in an advisory.

The government advised the media to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter due to the sensitive nature of the operation and the apparent psychological effect on the family members of those trapped.

“Telecast of video footages and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels especially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity of the rescue operations site have the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations,” the advisory said.

The tunnel, being built by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in Silkyara, as part of the Union government’s Char Dham all-weather road project, collapsed on November 12, trapping 41 workers inside.

As per the government, the labourers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion of the tunnel, which is complete and is relatively safe for them.

A major breakthrough came on Tuesday morning as the first video footage of the workers trapped was released. Drilling is expected to start from the Silkyara side by the rescuers to bring back the trapped workers.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative six-inch food pipeline. In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

