Refunds issued to passengers hit by flight disruptions between December 3-5, IndiGo tells DGCA

Domestic carrier IndiGo has processed refunds to all passengers affected by flight cancellations between December 3 and 5, aviation safety regulator DGCA said on Friday. Passengers are entitled to compensation as per DGCA regulations that relate to "facilities" that are to be provided to passengers by airlines due to "denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights". (ANI file photo)

"Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is constantly engaging with domestic carrier IndiGo with respect to refunds and compensations provided to the affected passengers due to operational disruptions from December 3-5," it said.

"IndiGo informed that all refunds for IndiGo flight cancellations during the period of December 3rd to December 5 have been fully processed and cleared to the original source of payment," DGCA said in a statement.

Further, as an additional measure to support affected passengers, the airline has extended a "gesture of care under which two travel vouchers of ₹5,000 each are being provided with a validity of 12 months".

Meanwhile passengers' complaints regarding non-receipt of refunds for "the hundreds of flights cancelled abruptly between December 2-9 by the airline continue pouring in on the social media.

"Hey @IndiGo6E, I received an email to submit details for a flight cancellation in Dec to get a 5K refund per flight. It's been 10 days since I submitted everything, but still no refund. Support hasn't been helpful. Please look into this urgently," a passenger said in a post on X, with a hashtag #RefundDelay, on Friday.

"Looking to connect with lawyers who have filed or are filing lawsuits against @IndiGo6E for the recent flight disruptions. Despite severe delays/ cancellations, I still have not received my refund," said another passenger in an X post on Thursday.

On December 9, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had told Parliament that "IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly and more than ₹750 crore has already reached passengers".

Following the large-scale disruptions in IndiGo operations, aviation watchdog DGCA set up a four-member committee headed by Joint Director General Sanjay K Brahmane to carry out a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions.

"We are not taking this situation easily. We are doing an inquiry. We will take very, very strict action not only for this situation but also as an example," Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu had said in Rajya Sabha on December 8.

The panel submitted its report to the DGCA on December 27 last year.

And on December 30, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Bengaluru, he said, "The report has been submitted to the ministry. We are analysing the report, taking further comments from the DGCA, and we will follow up on the action on that."