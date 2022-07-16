Registering the mosque as Waqf property fraud: Hindu side in Gyanvapi case

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has committed fraud by registering the Gyanvapi mosque as a Waqf property, an advocate for the Hindu side alleged on Friday while carrying forward his arguments in the Varanasi district court against Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s (AIMC) plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by four Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship inside the mosque complex.

Appearing for the women petitioners, senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain also claimed that details pertaining to the property in question were incomplete on the Waqf board’s website.

The AIMC however, contended that the mosque complex was listed under Waqf properties and it had been notified in the gazette.

“The details of the property are available on Waqf Assets Management System of India portal. In the details of the property, ‘Khata’ number, ‘Patta’ number, name of the documents submitted while registration as Waqf, gazette notification number, Waqf registration date and date of creation of Waqf were all showing nil,” Jain stated.

“The property is shown to be located in Manduadih while it is in the city. U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board has committed a fraud in registering the property as a waqf property,” he added.

However, AIMC joint secretary SM Yasin said, “The property on which Gyanvapi mosque is situated is a Waqf property. It is also mentioned in the Gazette. Waqf ID property number is 100.”

Jain also claimed people used to carry out worship inside the mosque complex till 1993, which was then stopped through barricading. “We demand that the situation, which was in place before 1993, should be restored,” he said. He presented several arguments to prove that the case was maintainable

The court, which has been hearing the matter for the fourth consecutive day, fixed July 18 as the date of next hearing.