Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hits out at opposition over SIR row, defends election commission

Amid a political row over the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday accused the opposition of trying to “mislead” people over the poll panel’s functioning.

Rekha Gupta defended the Election Commission and accused the opposition of trying to divert public attention by seeking the CEC’s resignation. (PTI)

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Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the opposition’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation was part of an attempt to divert public attention. “The opposition is trying to mislead the public and divert the attention of the people of the country,” she said.

She also rejected allegations of unilateral changes to Form 6, which is used for inclusion of names in electoral rolls. She said the Supreme Court had also noted that there had been no change in the form.

Deep Dive What issues have been raised regarding the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls? Concerns include allegations of internal dissent among election commissioners, restrictions on access to ECI software, and claims of discrepancies in voter eligibility during the SIR process. Why did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta defend the Election Commission's actions amid criticism? Gupta contended that the opposition was misleading the public and diverting attention by demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, affirming that the ECI operates independently and impartially. How are changes being implemented in response to the controversies surrounding the SIR process in Delhi? The ECI has extended deadlines for filing claims and objections and directed booth-level officers to conduct house visits to collect required documents from voters who received notices regarding discrepancies.

“The ECI has placed every issue before the public,” she said.

On Monday, an Indian Express investigation said election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded written dissents and objections at least 14 times between November 2025 and August 2026 and had even written to the Cabinet Secretary. It also alleged that election officials found their access to ECI software curtailed by the central IT team. The ECI has said differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberation and that all its digital platforms operated under strict data security protocols to prevent unauthorised tampering or manipulation.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the two election commissioners had subsequently described some of the allegations as misleading. She also referred to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections while questioning the Opposition’s criticism of the poll panel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the two election commissioners had subsequently described some of the allegations as misleading. She also referred to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections while questioning the Opposition’s criticism of the poll panel. {{/usCountry}}

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“People are watching everything that is happening,” Gupta said, adding that the ECI was functioning independently and impartially.

She also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against the poll panel and said action should be taken against him under laws relating to sedition.

The ECI on Saturday sought to put up a united front in the face of mounting criticism of its functioning, underlined that all decisions on the special intensive revision were unanimous, and clarified on key questions raised by the government and the Opposition.

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