india news

After Varun Gandhi slams UP police action against protesters, Rahul, Priyanka tweet

Varun was the first among the Gandhi cousins to share the purported clip of police beating up the protesters in Lucknow.
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Left), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Centre), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Right).
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and their cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Pilibhit, hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government after Lucknow police reportedly used batons on people holding candlelight march over the alleged irregularities in the 2019 UP teachers' entrance test. Varun Gandhi, who has been critical of the Centre and the state government, both run by his own party, was the first among the cousins to share the purported clip of police beating up the protesters in Lucknow.

Varun said that no one is ready to even listen to these “children of Mother India” let alone accept their demands. He asked people to think whether the protesters would have been treated the same way if they were their own children. The BJP MP questioned why recruitments are not taking place when the government has vacancies as well as qualified candidates.

RELATED STORIES

Soon after, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter asking people to remember this incident when the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders come to them seeking votes.

"The UP government beat those seeking employment with sticks. Remember this when the BJP comes seeking votes!" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Lucknow Police lathi-charge on teachers protesting over job irregularities

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general-secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, said the Yogi Adityanath-led government has become synonymous with ‘darkness’ as it “gave sticks” to those demanding jobs with candlelight in their hands. She urged the youth to not let the flame of the fight for employment extinguish.

“I am with this you in this fight,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the UPTET 2021 examination that was scheduled for November 28 has been cancelled following an alleged question paper leak. The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the secretary of the state's Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, with immediate effect in connection with the case.

Topics
yogi adityanath rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra varun gandhi
