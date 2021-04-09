Home / India News / Remove age limits in Covid-19 vaccination: Goa health minister
Remove age limits in Covid-19 vaccination: Goa health minister

"I feel the age limit should not be restricted. Even the younger generation should be vaccinated. All above the age of 18 years should be given the vaccine," Rane told reporters here.
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 05:57 PM IST
He said the state government would reach out to all village panchayats as part of its mass vaccination programme and asked elected representatives to help give a boost to the initiative.(Twitter)

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane of BJP-ruled Goa on Friday said Covid-19 vaccination should be carried out without age restrictions so that all above 18 years of age can be covered.

He, however, added that this was his personal opinion.

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, have been attacking the vaccination policy of the Centre and have been demanding that age limits be removed and the export of doses be stopped so that sufficient stocks can be made available within the country.

He said the state government would reach out to all village panchayats as part of its mass vaccination programme and asked elected representatives to help give a boost to the initiative.

