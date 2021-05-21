Home / India News / Remove content that mentions 'Indian covid variant': Centre writes to all social media platforms
india news

Remove content that mentions 'Indian covid variant': Centre writes to all social media platforms

There is no Indian Covid variant, the ministry of electronics and information technology said asking social media platforms to remove all content that names, refers to, or implies anything like that.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Health workers take a break from cremating the deceased, during the second wave of coronavirus, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The Centre on Friday wrote to all social media platforms asking them to immediately remove all content that names, refers to, or implies that B.1.617 is an 'Indian variant' of the coronavirus. "It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an 'Indian variant' of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely FALSE. There is no such variant of Covid-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports," the ministry of electronics and information technology wrote.

On May 12, the Centre clarified that there is no Indian variant of coronavirus as the World Health Organization does not name any variant after the country where it has been first reported from.

Several reports categorised B.1.617 as an Indian variant after WHO classified this strain as a variant of global concern. This was the fourth variant after those first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, but WHO did not mention it as an Indian variant as it does not conform to its practice of naming variant strains.

"WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency," WHO said.

The Singapore government has also asked Facebook, Twitter to carry a correction notice to users in the country as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the new variant found in Singapore is more dangerous to children. This comment snowballed into a political controversy as Singapore authorities said there is no Singapore variant and the recent spike of Covid-19 cases is actually due to the strain first detected in India. India's foreign ministry too reacted to Kejriwal's comment saying he does not speak for India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP